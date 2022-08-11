MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm.

Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court.

He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree felony.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, McAllen Police responded to the 100 block of W. Pecan Boulevard where Ledesma allegedly discharged a firearm and left the area. Investigating police officers located the wanted suspect. However, Ledesma evaded and fled in a white Buick Regal.

Ledesma is described as a six-foot-tall, 220-pound, bald man with brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a white Buick Regal.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”