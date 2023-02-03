MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are on the search for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

Ivan Lee Cantu, 29, is wanted for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, violation of protective order and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to a call for a disturbance at the 900 block of East Vermont Avenue. They say the woman told them a man she knows broke into her home and assaulted her, the release states.

“Several warrants of arrest were issued out of McAllen Municipal Court for Ivan Lee Cantu,” McAllen PD said in the release.

Cantu is described as 29-year-old man, approximately 5’10” tall, weighs about 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.