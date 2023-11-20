SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are looking for a man who attempted to carjack two people and used a stolen credit card at a local jewelry store, they said.

At 10:28 a.m., authorities responded to the 400 block of S. Dick Dowling St. regarding a “suspicious man with a gun,” according to a release from the San Benito Police Department.

The victim told dispatch a man attempted to enter her car but she managed to drive away. She added he appeared to have a “black revolver pistol.”

At the scene they spoke with a second victim who said a man attempted to enter into their vehicle as well, the release stated.

Police searched the area but the suspect was not found.

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect used a stolen credit card at a local jewelry store located at the 600 block of S. Reagan St. Surveillance footage was able to catch a glimpse of the man.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the San Benito Department at (956) 361-3880.