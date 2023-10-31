DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for allegedly running over a group of people outside a bar, authorities said.

Manuel Aguilera, 26, is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, according to a release from the Donna Police Department.

(Source: Donna Police Department press release)

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, authorities responded to the 4500 block of North FM 45. According to police, Aguilera ran over a group of people outside a bar following a dispute.

At the scene, authorities found three people with serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A video posted on social media revealed Aguilera was responsible for running over the group of people at the bar, police said.

Investigators said Aguilera has family members in Donna but believe he may be in the Pharr-Edinburg area.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-TIPS (8477).