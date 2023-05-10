SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are asking for public’s assistance identifying a man who stole $259 from a local Jack in The Box.

The incident occurred approximately at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, San Benito police said in a social media post.

In surveillance footage, the man is seen wearing an olive green t-shirt with red and black basketball shorts and a navy blue with white mesh baseball cap, according to police.

(Source: San Benito Police Department Press release) (Source: San Benito Police Department Press release)

Police said the man seen was driving a silver four door Chevy, possibly Malibu or Cruze, with a damaged bumper.

A passenger was also seen in the vehicle but has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to submit information through the P3 Tip Application form.

The investigation is ongoing.