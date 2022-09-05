BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to call 911 for a woman after attempting to strangle her during an argument.

Guadalupe Everardo Guajardo, 23, was taken into custody Sunday for the offense of assault by strangulation family violence, and interference with a 911 call.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in reference to an assault call. Brownsville police made contact with the victim who stated she and Guajardo had been fighting all night.

When they woke up, Guajardo continued to argue with the victim, a news release stated.

At one point in the argument, Guajardo stepped out of the residence and the victim locked the door behind him. The victim stated Guajardo was upset by this and kicked the door in. Officers at the location noticed the front door was kicked in and that it had damage to the frame.

When he made contact with the victim in the bedroom, she was calling 911. She stated Guajardo grabbed her by the neck and restricted her airway.

He slapped the phone out of the victim’s hand and released her from his grip several seconds later. Once out of his grasp, she was able to dial 911.

Guajardo was arraigned Monday. His bond is set at $27,000.