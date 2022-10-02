MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say.

At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street.

The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No Manches Wuey, a bar, located at the 200 Block of 17th Street.

McAllen police say one person of interest is in custody and a determination of his charges is pending.

The victim of the shooting was rushed to receive medical attention and remains at an emergency care facility.

Police say other suspects in the shooting remain to be arrested and charged. This investigation is ongoing with McAllen PD and a federal agency.