PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say ran from police during a traffic stop.

Monday morning an officer found a vehicle parked on the side of the road with the emergency lights on.

According to police chief said he had a flat tire, however the officer noticed the man getting nervous and uncooperative.

The officer said he saw the back windows rolled down and in the backseat and found clear plastic baggies with a white substance.

Authorities said the man became even more nervous, uncooperative and began giving police false identification.

The officer told the the man he would handcuff him and do a pat-down to check for any suspicious items. That’s when he police say he ran away. Primera police said narcotics were recovered from the scene.

The man was last seen wearing a red Magellan long sleeve fishing shirt and blue jeans. He also has short dark brown hair and short dark brown beard.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the man, is asked to contact Primera Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.