BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested nine months after he allegedly choked and then dragged a woman whose hand was stuck in his car window, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral.

Zaharim Omar Zamora, 52, was arrested this week on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle family violence, interfering with a 911 call, terroristic threats and assault by strangulation, police said.

These charges stem from an investigation of events that allegedly occurred May 20, 2022, when a woman who owned a rental property with Zamora reported being assaulted, police said.

On that day, the woman told police she had gathered documents from the property and was leaving when Zamora arrived and became upset when he realized the woman was inside the home without telling him, according to police.

Zamora began to argue with the woman and allegedly threatened to harm her, police told ValleyCentral. He is accused of grabbing her by the hair and pulling her down to the ground, where he began choking the woman, police said.

According to police, Zamora released the woman and got into his car. At that time, she began to call the police and made her way over to Zamora’s vehicle. As the two argued, Zamora rolled up his car window, leaving the woman’s hand caught between the window and door frame, police said.

Zamora allegedly drove off and dragged the woman whose hand was stuck in the window, police added.

After freeing her hand, she began again to call police, and Zamora left the scene and fled to Mexico “to avoid prosecution,” police told ValleyCentral.

On Tuesday, Zamora was arrested at the Veteran’s International Bridge in Brownsville while trying to cross back into the United States. He was arraigned Wednesday, according to police.

Zamora’s bond is set at $410,000.