BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after an argument with a woman escalated into the assault of three people, police say.

Alan Cortez was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault family violence, assault family violence, assault by intimidation, and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

On Sunday, a woman, her children and Cortez were at her house on Nogalitos Street. A news release obtained by ValeyCentral stated the woman told police that Cortez was intoxicated and upset. She stated Cortez was yelling at her and she was fearful that Cortez was going to assault her, police said.

Shortly after, the woman’s brother arrived at the location to pick her up and noticed she and Cortez were arguing. A press release obtained by ValleyCentral stated the children at the residence ran into the brother’s car during the argument.

He was told by his sister to leave with the children and that she would call him if she needed anything, the release stated.

On his way out, with the children in tow, “Cortez intentionally crashed into the back of the victim’s vehicle several times in an attempt to stop him at the 600 block of Morrison.”

During this time, the woman called her father to tell him what was going on. Cortez returned to the residence and continued to argue with the woman, police said. When her father arrived at the location Cortez began to assault him, the release stated.

Upon arrival at the location, police encountered Cortez, who stated he was assaulted by all parties involved, police said.

Cortez was taken into custody and taken to the Brownsville City Jail. His arraignment was held Monday.

His bond is set at $66,350.