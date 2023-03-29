SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police arrested a man they allege rammed his truck into a woman’s parked car.

Francisco Landero was arrested on charges of terroristic threat and criminal mischief, according to the Cameron County Jail.

According to San Benito police, Landero was arrested Saturday after he told a woman over the phone that he was going to go to her house with weapons. Additionally, Landero told the woman he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

Several officers, with assistance from DPS, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they saw a white Chevrolet truck turn onto Virginia Street at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, driven by Landero, rammed into the woman’s parked vehicle, police said. After exiting, Landero ignored commands to surrender and had to by “physically subdued” before being taken into custody.

Landero’s bond was set at $100,000.