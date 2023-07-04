BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for assaulting several security officers at a local strip club, police said.

Luis Orlando Ibarra was arrested on charges of assault on a security officer and public intoxication, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

On June 30, officers responded to Stilettos Gentlemans Club located on the 1400 block of N. Expressway 77 in reference to a fight.

According to police, the fight broke out after Ibarra and his friend, Julio Garcia, were escorted out of the strip club after Ibarra tried stealing an employee’s cell phone.

It was later discovered that the cell phone was recovered on Ibarra’s person.

As the duo were escorted out of the club, Ibarra started to get violent with two security officers and proceeded to push and kick them, the release stated.

Ibarra and Garcia left the scene before officers arrived, police say.

One officer found both men several blocks from the club where they were immediately placed under arrest and transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Ibarra received a total bond of $12,000. Garcia was charged with public intoxication and received a fine of $200.