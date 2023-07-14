BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after a jealous rage caused him to punch his ex in the face repeatedly in front of her children, police say.

Antonio Quezada was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of endangering a child, according to Brownsville police.

At noon on May 7, Quezada went to pick up his three children at his ex’s residence. Once inside the vehicle, he began fighting with the woman.

The victim told police that when she was in the car, Quezada showed her a video of her with another man at a party. He then began to punch her in the face several times and threatened to hurt the children, police say.

At a red light, the ex was able to get out of the car but Quezada did not allow the children to exit the car. He drove off with them.

The woman called police and was able to get her children back at her ex-in-laws house.

On July 10 police found Quezada at his house and arrested him on the aforementioned charges.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and received a bond of $130,000.