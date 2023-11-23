BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to steal a wagon’s worth of items from the mall.

According to a post from the Brownsville Police Department, the man pictured above attempted to steal a wagon, loaded with merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The incident took place on Nov. 16 around 8:30 p.m. The items in the wagon were valued at $1,500.

Police say the man attempted to take the items through the emergency fire exit but was approached by store employees.

When the alarm for the business sounded he displayed a weapon at the employees and left without attempting to pay.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.