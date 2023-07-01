EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was pronounced dead after suffering major injuries during a motorcycle crash, Edinburg police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 30 in the area of Wisconsin Road and Northbound Frontage Road.

According to Edinburg PD, when authorities arrived at the scene several citizens assisted the rider involved in the crash with first aid.

The man suffered major injuries and was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance where he was later pronounced dead.

The rider was identified as, 37-year-old McAllen resident, Jesse Lee Gonzalez.

This is an ongoing investigation, authorities said.