PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was killed in a hit and run Saturday morning, Pharr city officials said.

Pharr PD received a call at 6:50 a.m. of a man lying on the ground on the 500 block of East Interstate 2 Frontage Road.

Investigators said, a preliminary investigation determined the man was hit by a vehicle due to debris found at the scene.

Pharr Police Chief John Gonzalez told ValleyCentral, the suspected vehicle involved in the hit and run is a Ford.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

Anyone with information of the hit and run is asked to contact the Investigations Division at (956) 402-4700 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation.