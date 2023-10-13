EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man is in custody after multiple Edinburg residents reported he trespassed onto their home, authorities said.

On Oct. 11 authorities responded to the 100 block of Marion Lane regarding a suspicious man trespassing on a residential property at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Residents reported the man allegedly walked up to their front door as he put on a pair of gloves and held a knife in his hands. The incident was captured on video, according to police.

Police said footage shows the man ringing the doorbell and knocking on the front door before walking to the backyard.

The residents reported they did not know who the man was or what his intentions were.

Miguel Palomin, 39, was identified as the suspect in the incident. The Edinburg Police Department issued a warrant for Palomin’s arrest for on criminal trespass, according to a release.

The McAllen Police Department arrested Palomin on unrelated charges.