McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man is facing additional charges after smearing fecal matter on a detention officer’s face and leaping out of a moving ambulance, documents stated.

Jose Luis Velasquez Jr. was arrested on charges of harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and escaping from custody, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral shows that on March 8, someone called police to the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue in reference to two men wanting to kill him. When officers arrived, they located the caller, identified as Velasquez who was shaking with a knife in his hand.

Officers noted that Velasquez was shaking and sweating with his eyes wide open and dilated pupils, the affidavit stated.

Police say they a pat down on Velasquez revealed a meth pipe in his back pocket. They say he told them he had smoked meth an hour before. Velasquez was taken into custody and transported to the city jail.

Approximately three hours later, police received a call of an inmate “being aggressive” and was pepper-sprayed. Police talked to a detention officer, who said they were taking Velasquez to the restroom when they got into a struggle and went to the ground, the document stated.

“[The detention officer] stated while they were on the floor, Velasquez was able to purposely smear him on the face with feces in his hand,” the affidavit stated. “[The detention officer] stated some of the feces went into his left eye and his shirt was also covered in feces.”

While Velasquez was being transported to a hospital for medical attention, an officer watched him get up from the stretcher, open the rear doors of the ambulance and jump out while the vehicle was still moving.

Velasquez took off on foot westbound on Pecan Avenue before being caught be officers again. Records show that he was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on March 9 on a $20,000 bond.