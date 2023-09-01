ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family is looking for answers after their relative died under the custody of the Alton Police Department.

Attorney Carlos Garcia is representing the man’s family. He held a news conference on Friday.

“We’ve tried everything we can do within our power within our authority as attorneys and lawyers to get information, and we’ve hit a roadblock,” he said.

The Alton Police Department received a call Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. of a man crashing his vehicle into a relative’s home on South Kentucky Avenue.

The driver was 40-year-old Jesse Garcia.

“There was some sort of, again, I wasn’t there, but my understanding is there was some sort of an accident with the vehicle striking either a carport or garage or something,” Garcia said.

Alton police chief Mark Perez said Jesse crashed into a home at S. Kentucky Avenue in Alton. Once law enforcement arrived, Jesse got into his vehicle, drove through the property, and hit a fence. This is when law enforcement began to chase Jesse.

“There was some sort of a car accident that he was involved in, there was some sort of a short pursuit, where law enforcement was following him or chasing him,” Garcia said.

Chief mark Perez says during the pursuit Jesse hit a tree. His car suffered damage, so the pursuit ended.

Perez says once Jesse exited the vehicle, he bit an officer and took away an officer’s baton. He then had to be subdued by the officer before he could be arrested.

Jesse was then taken to the Alton police department.

Garcia wants to know what happened to Jesse in the hours following his arrest.

“Monday morning, his wife called me. she said, Jesse is in the hospital, he is not breathing without a machine,” Garcia said.

The chief said after Jesse was arrested, he was taken to a clinic in mission.

At the clinic Jesse became unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

“So, the family, the community demands answers to this problem, okay? those answers can be found in body camera footage, surveillance footage, or the community at large,” Garcia said.

Chief Perez said he has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the case.

So far, no police footage of the arrest has been released.