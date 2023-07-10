EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer rig Monday morning, police announced.

At 8:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of W. Cano Street and 10th Avenue in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

According to police, the driver of a truck was travelling south while a 55-year-old man from Edinburg was crossing the street when he was struck by the large vehicle.

The driver of the truck stopped to render aid and there are no indications that alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said.

“At this time, it remains unclear whether the pedestrian was within a designated crosswalk,” an Edinburg PD news release stated.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries an hour later.

The case remains under investigation and police urge the public to remain vigilant when crossing roadways.