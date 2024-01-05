ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for the allegedly causing a UTV rollover crash that left a 2-year-old injured.

Source: Hidalgo County Jail records

Jose Eduardo Castro was charged with driving with a child under 15 years while intoxicated and endangering a child, according to the Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 11:42 a.m. on Dec. 30, authorities responded to a UTV rollover accident. At the scene, authorities spoke with a man and a 2-year-old passenger.

Source: Alton Police Department

According to the release from the Alton Police Department, the responding officers concluded that the man was intoxicated.

The child was reported to have minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Castro was released later that day on bond, according to jail records.