BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man earlier today after he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s house, slapped her and broke household items.

According to police, Alfredo Alcalde, 38, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house demanding money from her. Alcalde proceeded by slapping the victim, made entry and damaged items inside the residence.

As the victim called the police, Alcalde fled the scene.

Brownsville PD were able to locate Alcalde at the 400 block of Willow Lane.

While Alcalde was escorted into a marked unit, he started to resist being placed inside. Once Alcalde was inside the unit, he was transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Alcalde was arraigned for the offenses of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony and resist transport.

His total bond is set at $100,000.