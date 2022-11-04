BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege stabbed his common-law wife multiple times after she tried running away from him.

Juan Alberto Mendiola, 45, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mendiola and his common-law wife were traveling in a black Chevrolet Impala at the 700 block of Esperanza Street.

After a verbal argument, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and began running away. Mendiola then got out of the vehicle and began chasing her, police said.

According to the release, Mendiola was able to catch and knock down the victim, and began stabbing her with a knife multiple times.

People saw the assault and one person was able to strike Mendiola with a “blunt object” causing him to flee the scene, police stated.

Around midnight, police received information that Mendiola was at Valley Regional Medial Center with head trauma, police said. He was taken into custody at the hospital and is in the care of medical personnel, the release said.

The woman is hospitalized, recovering from her injuries, police said.