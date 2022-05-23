BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of exposing himself to a store clerk was arrested by Brownsville police.

Juan Romero Jr., 30, was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure on May 17, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

On July 13, 2021, Romero walked into a business at the 4600 block of Central Circle. Police said that Romero made a purchase at the business, and then exposed himself to the clerk.

The victim filed a report, stating this was the second time Romero had exposed himself to them.

The incidents were captured on surveillance footage, and Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Romero.

He was taken into custody and arraigned on May 17. He received a bond amount of $3,000.