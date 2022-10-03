BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is alleging a 24-year-old man broke into a home on Sunday, went to a woman’s bedroom and attempted to sexually assault her.

Juan Alvarado, 24, was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday at a residence.

Police say Alvarado broke into the house by removing the screen and opening the living room window. He then made his way to the victim’s bedroom, where he began to grab her and pull her clothes off, stated a news release from Brownsville police on Monday.

The woman began to scream, which caused Alvarado to run out of the home through the living room window, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Alvarado was in the backyard of the home, where he was arrested, police said.

Alvarado was then taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was charged with the offense of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit sexual assault. Alvarado’s bond was set at $50,000 and he was arraigned the same day as his arrest, authorities said.