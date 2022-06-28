BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriends home, threatening to hurt her if she did not take him back, police said.

Juan Jose Banda, 19, was arrested by Brownsville police on charges of Burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault impeding breath and interference with an emergency phone call, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

At 10 a.m. on June 7, Banda entered his ex-girlfriends home through an unlocked door. He went to her room and told her that he was going to hurt the family dog if she did not open the door, the release stated.

She opened the door, and Banda began choking her and placed a box cutter on her face. He told her that she “better take him back or he was going to hurt her,” before cutting her face, according to the release.

Banda then knocked her phone out of her hand as she attempted to call police.

Family members arrived and saw Banda exiting the room, and called police.

Officers found Banda at a Motel 6 on June 10. He was transported to jail, and arraigned the following day. He was issued a bond amount totaling $47,000.