HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after injuring a man with a knife and barricading himself, authorities said.

At 6:36 a.m. authorities responded to the 3900 block of Boubon Street.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, two men were arguing when one of them grabbed a knife and cut the other man in the arm.

Police said, when they arrived at the scene, the aggressor locked himself in his apartment.

Authorities called out the SWAT team regarding the barricaded aggressor.

The SWAT team entered the apartment and took the man into custody.