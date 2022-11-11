BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say.

According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from dealerships under the pretext that he wanted to view the cars.

Sandoval said Salas would visit car lots and ask to see specific vehicles to which he had identical keys.

Rather than ask to take the vehicles for test drives, Salas would only ask to inspect the vehicles and turn them on, Sandoval said. According to police, this was intentional because taking cars on test drives requires showing identification.

According to police, when the salesperson was not looking, Salas would switch the keys out. This happened over the span of about a month, Sandoval said.

The suspect would typically do the key switch on Saturdays and go back to the car lots on Sundays to take them when they were closed, police say.