MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for stalking after allegedly following his ex-girlfriend to Walmart and calling her multiple times, documents reveal.

Alfredo Castro was arrested on a charge of stalking on Monday by McAllen police.

His ex-girlfriend told police Castro had called her over 50 times in the past three weeks, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated. On Monday, the woman called police after Castro allegedly followed her to a Walmart.

Alfredo Castro, Hidalgo County Jail records

She said Castro pulled up next to her in the parking lot and tried to speak with her about their relationship. The woman asked him to leave and told him she did not want to speak with him.

Castro then attempted to approach her inside the grocery store, the complaint stated.

The woman stated Castro had a history of showing up to her place of business to discuss their relationship.

She told McAllen police she filed multiple harassment cases out of Mission and even found a GPS device in her car placed there by Castro.

Castro was released from jail Monday on a bond of $10,000.