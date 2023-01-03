WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said.

Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 in reference to a man pointing a gun at people near Don Birrias Tacos Y Mas, according to PD. Those officers were redirected to Quick Spin Laundromat, located nearby, where they heard yelling coming from inside, according to police.

Police detained Martinez and recovered a 40-caliber handgun, police stated.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the parties involved were known to each other as family members with previous issues,” Weslaco police said in a statement.

Martinez was arraigned Tuesday by Municipal Court Judge Samuel Sanchez and was taken to the Hidalgo County Sheriff Office Jail Facility, police said.

Martinez has a total bond of $10,000.