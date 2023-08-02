SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he stole a car with one person inside from a gas station, a release stated.

According to police, at 3:30 p.m., a black Jeep Renegade was stolen from the Circle K located on the corner of FM 509 and North Frontage Road in San Benito.

At the time of the car theft, a 39-year-old woman with a disability was in the back seat of the car, police add.

Nearly one hour after the offense was committed, the woman was located safely and reunited with her family.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle at 5:08 p.m. and detained the man involved in the theft.

Authorities did not release the identity of the man.