SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A man was arrested for allegedly running over an officer early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Yasser Ismail Abu Awwad Martinez, 21, of Brownsville, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the San Benito Police Department.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, authorities responded to a collision on South Expressway 83, near the Oscar Willams Road overpass.

At the scene, a witness informed authorities that an officer, who was conducting traffic control, was hit by a vehicle.

Police responded to the area and found an officer lying on the roadway, the release stated.

The injured officer was provided medical attention and transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Authorities reported, the officer was in stable condition but suffered several fractures and other injuries.

San Benito police have not released the identity of the officer.

Investigators arrested the driver who hit the officer who was identified as Martinez.

The release said Martinez was issued a $75,000 bond but was released upon making bail.

San Benito police are investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the auto-ped.