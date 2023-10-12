SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities arrested a man accused of running over his girlfriend at the beach.

Rolando Jaeden Alejandro was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault/dating violence, according to a release from the Cameron County Park Ranger Division.

On July 21, Alejandro allegedly ran over his girlfriend at beach access 4, the release stated.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, authorities found the woman with severe bodily injuries lying on the ground. The accident happened in a “no vehicular traffic” area.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Alejandro was taken into custody by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. He is pending arraignment.