PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after being caught with a 13-year-old girl in her parent’s home, authorities said.

Ivan Jair Arias Torres, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child and burglary of a habitation, according to the Port Isabel Police Department.

Police say the parents found Torres inside their home with their daughter Monday morning. The mother called her husband, who held Torres down until authorities arrived.

The daughter was taken to the hospital to be examined. Police said the relationship between Torres and the teen is unclear.

He has a total bond of $100,000.