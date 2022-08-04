BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex’s car at a stoplight.

Ingram Isael Ibarra was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of stalking and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on July 29, Ibarra intentionally rammed his Hummer into the back of Chevy Malibu that was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Central Blvd. and Mackenzie Road.

A man was driving the Malibu and the passengers included Ibarra’s ex common law, and a 5-year-old child who was in the backseat.

Ibarra got out of his vehicle and approached the Malibu when he saw there was multiple people inside. He then returned to his vehicle and left the scene, police said.

A police report was filed and it was learned that Ibarra was allegedly following the victim and calling her “constantly” for nearly a month prior to the incident.

On Aug. 3, the victim called police when Ibarra showed up to her house. Ibarra was then taken into custody, according to police.

Ibarra’s bond was set at $270,000.