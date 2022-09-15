SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint was arrested.

Juan Carlos Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and engaging in criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the incident occurred on April 18.

The complaint stated that officers were dispatched on April 18 to an assault case that was reclassified as a robbery.

Officers made contact with the victim, who said she was outside of her apartment waiting for her mother to get there. She said that a gray Chevy Malibu pulled up in front of her and that Perez was driving the vehicle.

The complaint stated that Perez then got out and pointed a gun at her, telling her to get inside the car. The victim said she got in the vehicle and noticed someone was in the back seat.

She was taken to a different location where she was told to get out of the car. A second vehicle, an SUV, arrived at the location and three women and a man exited from it.

The victim then said that they all began punching her.

Perez then told her to leave her phone and the keys to her vehicle, and the victim ran to her apartment. The victim said she saw her boyfriend’s mother exiting the apartment.

She said she saw the Chevy Malibu and the SUV approach the apartment and Perez pointed the firearm at her again, saying that they were going to come back to kill them.

Perez then threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle, breaking two of the windows before leaving, the complaint stated.

Officers observed visible injuries to the victim’s face and left elbow.

Perez was arraigned on Aug. 18 and his bond was set at $505,000, according to Hidalgo County records.