BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the man accused of chasing and crashing into a woman’s vehicle while she had their children in the car.

According to police, Jairo Juarez, 33, followed a woman on Monday which resulted in a car chase. The chase ended in a crash at the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street in Brownsville around 3 a.m.

Police said Juarez crashed his vehicle into the woman’s car which led her to crash into a fence. Authorities said the woman had their two children in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The woman and her children were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Juarez was arraigned Tuesday and was issued a $300,000 bond for 3 counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.