BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into his neighbor’s house and stealing several televisions.

Martin Montoya, 33, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation, a media release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

Montoya was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in connection to a burglary on the 2600 block of Clover Drive, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress, where they were informed by a witness that a man was going inside a home and taking televisions.

The owner of the house was out of town during the burglary.

After the burglary, the suspect, identified as Montoya, went back to his residence which was in front of the victim’s house, the release stated.

Officers went to Montoya’s residence where he denied being part of the burglary. Officers were given consent to search the residence by the owner, who was not Montoya.

Police then found a 60-inch television in Montoya’s closet and a 45-inch television in another closet.

He was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday. Montoya’s bond was set at $15,000.