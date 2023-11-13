BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a 22-year-old man for his involvement in multiple thefts of motor vehicles.

Carlos Ivan Ortegon was arrested at the 700 block of W. Frontage Road in McAllen by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, a news release stated.

Carlos Ivan Ortegon/Brownsville Police Department

ValleyCentral spoke with officials with the U.S. Marshals who said the arrest warrant execution occurred at a Motel 6. Ortegon was then transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Ortegon was charged with nine counts of theft of a motor vehicle, a third degree felony and two counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.

In addition to those charges, police say Ortegon was also charged with four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, a second degree felony and aggravated robbery, a first degree felony.

More charges are pending.

Ortegon was arraigned on Nov. 11. No bond was issued.