PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Laguna Vista mother was arrested after police found her bleeding and stumbling in her home.

Brianna Rose Michaels, the mother of two minors, was arrested on charges of child endangerment, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral.

At 6 p.m. June 24, police responded to the 800 block of Santa Isabel Boulevard in reference to a possible animal attack.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were met by two boys who said their mother was in the rear bedroom.

Michaels was found on the bed bleeding with lacerations to her right knee and elbow.

When officers asked what happened to her knee and elbow, Michaels responded in slurred speech and did not fully understand the questions being asked.

Laguna Vista Fire provided first aid to Michaels and she denied being bitten by a dog.

It was later discovered that there was shattered glass on the dining room floor and an unidentified liquid. The boys were walking barefoot near the glass and Michaels began sweeping it up while holding onto the countertops for balance.

She eventually fell to the ground, the affidavit stated.

“Ms. Michaels appeared intoxicated by either alcohol, a controlled substance, or both to the degree of losing her physical and mental faculties,” the affidavit stated.

She was placed under arrest shortly after, transported to Valley Regional Medical Center for evaluation and booked into Port Isabel City Jail.