WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a terroristic threat made toward Weslaco High School.

According to a release issued by police, the threat was written on one of the walls at Weslaco High School. Officers stationed at the campus were made aware of the threat, according to the release.

Police are investigating the incident to identify a suspect.

“The department takes the safety and security of all children very seriously and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the school and its students,” the release stated.

Additional officers will be present at the school to enhance security measures.

Anyone with information that may lead to identifying the person or persons responsible for the threatening message is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.