LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A homeowner was taken to the hospital after his home caught on fire, authorities said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at a home at the 13000 block of 2nd Avenue Lyford police told ValleyCentral.

House in shambles after early morning fire in Lyford. Photo taken by Rolando Avila

Authorities said they believe the fire began because the homeowner tried to stay warm during the cold weather.

They added the home was completely damaged and the homeowner was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.