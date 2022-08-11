HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested the suspect in an aggravated assault that left one in critical condition.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Harlingen PD responded to the 3000 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently at a local hospital in critical condition receiving treatment.

The suspect in the case was later identified as Edgar Herrera Trejo, a 26-year-old Harlingen resident.

Trejo was arrested at his residence where he was placed under arrest and transported to the Harlingen City Jail.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and his bond is set at $400,000.