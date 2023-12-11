BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville police narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home the 2500 block of East 13th St. last week.

Photos courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Police say the home was identified as being involved with the sale of illegal narcotics.

During the raid officers arrested Jim Edward Dorsett, 50, Rogelio Amaya, 42, Juan Carlos Montelongo, 37, and Alejandra Castillo, 34. They are all facing manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, a first-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

All four were arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Dorsett and Amaya were each issued a $150,000 bond. Montelongo was issued a $200,000 bond, and Castillo a $100,000 bond.