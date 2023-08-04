MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to allegedly starting a fire inside a city park restroom, Mercedes police announced.

At 5:03 a.m., July 29, city police and fire personnel responded to the Mercedes Sports Complex and Walking Trail in reference to smoke coming from the inside of the park restrooms.

Francisco Sanchez, Interim Chief of Police with Mercedes PD says the restrooms sustained extensive damage.

Investigation revealed the locks to the restrooms were broken and later identified three juveniles involved in allegedly starting the fire.

According to police, the juveniles are being charged with arson and engaging in organized criminal activity.