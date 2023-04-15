SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Saturday morning.

Authorities responded at 9:15 a.m. to northbound expressway near Sam Houston Street off ramp, according to a news release from San Benito Police Department.

Police said, a woman was found lying unresponsive near the northbound Frontage Road area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witness stated the woman may have been attempting to get some items that fell of her vehicle while driving through the area.

Investigators have not released the identity of the woman until the family has been notified.

The incident is under investigation.