EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after police say he lured three teenage girls into a motel room after he promised to take them to Wingstop, documents show.

Emmanuel Cervantes, 23, was arrested for indecency with a child sexual contact and indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Cervantes began speaking to a 16-year-old girl through social media and invited her to eat at a Wingstop on Nov. 6, 2022.

On that day, police say Cervantes went to the 16-year-old’s home in Pharr and took her, her 13-year-old sister and a 12-year-old friend to the Texas Inn in Edinburg instead of the Wingstop.

The 13-year-old later told police that Cervantes touched her breasts and buttocks over her clothing while in the motel room. She also said he kissed her on the mouth, documents indicate.

Investigators were told by a Texas Inn employee that Cervantes rented room #203 where the girls were. The girls told police when they made Cervantes aware of their age and he left them in the room.

Police say when they spoke to the 16-year-old girl she told police Cervantes told her he wanted to have sex with her little sister.

Cervantes was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail April 25 and released May 2 on a bond of $7,500.