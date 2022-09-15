MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested on charges of arson for lighting a garage on fire.

At about 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 McAllen police were dispatched to an apartment in reference to a garage on fire with “possible arson involved.”

According to the McAllen Police Department, when fire trucks arrived at the location, a neighbor who lived behind the apartment told firefighters he saw flames and put them out with a garden hose.

Another neighbor who was coming back home from grocery shopping said he saw a man, identified by police as Daniel Jamar Burt, go into the garage of the victim’s apartment and run back out with a “big stick or bat.” Shortly after the witness said he saw black smoke coming from the garage and decided to call 911.

When police arrived they say they spoke with the woman of the targeted residence. McAllen PD say they could see fire patterns along the entry door of the garage leading to the apartment.

The victim said she was inside with her children and a male friend when the smoke alarms sounded.

The woman’s male friend said he went to investigate where the smoke was coming from. When he grabbed the doorknob to the garage door he said he noticed it was hot.

When the victim and her friend opened the door they saw flames and the neighbor who was putting out the fire. The neighbor told the victim that he saw a man run from her apartment.

After describing the man, the victim said she knew it was Burt, her ex-boyfriend. The victim also told McAllen PD that about 45 minutes to an hour before the fire Burt threatened to kill her because of a breakup.

She said she was blocking his calls.

Later that day, police obtained witness statements and video surveillance identifying Burt.

Burt was arrested Tuesday and charged with arson causing bodily injury/death. His bond is set at $30,000.