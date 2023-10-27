EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Thursday.

According to a police news release, at around 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a pedestrian accident at the intersection of North 25th Avenue and El Cibolo Road.

The investigation showed that the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the inside lane when he heard a loud bang. Police say he immediately pulled over to the side of the road. The driver told police he saw blood on his bumper and asked a third party who was following to check the area.

The third party located a pool of blood, and both proceeded to contact the police. Officers located a man in the grassy median with serious injuries, according to police.

He was identified as Luis Gonzalez, 71 of Edinburg, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said Gonzalez was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado is not facing any criminal charges at this time, but police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Edinburg Police Department emphasizes the importance of pedestrian safety, and provides key safety tips to help prevent accidents like this:

Wear Visible Clothing

To enhance your visibility, especially during nighttime or low-light conditions, choose brightly colored or reflective clothing. This simple step can significantly reduce the risk of accidents by making you more conspicuous to drivers.

Use Crosswalks and Signals

Whenever possible, cross the road at designated crosswalks and obey traffic signals. These areas are designed to prioritize pedestrian safety and can help ensure you have the right of way when crossing the street.

Police urge residents and visitors to take these safety measures seriously and exercise caution when walking near or across roadways.