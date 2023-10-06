EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after hitting a Ford F-150 with a metal post and crashing into a third vehicle during a road rage incident, authorities said.

Erick Camarena, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, according to a release from the Edinburg Police Department.

At noon, authorities responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Schunior Street after receiving several calls regarding a road rage incident involving a gray Ford Escape and a white Ford F-150.

The incident continued onto the intersection of 25th Avenue and Richardson Street where, according to police, the driver of the Ford Escape, later identified as Camarena, failed to stop at the red light and hit a third vehicle.

At the scene, authorities gathered statements from multiple witnesses and provided medical attention to those involved in the accident.

A preliminary investigation determined the incident began on the road and proceeded to continue into private property.

Investigators said Camarena allegedly exited his vehicle, grabbed a metal post from the bed of the F-150 and hit the truck and passenger before both vehicles returned to the road.

Those in the third vehicle and the victim who was hit with the metal post in the F-150 were taken to a local hospital without major injuries.

Edinburg police said this is an ongoing investigation and further arrests are possible.